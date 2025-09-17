What is Prima Donna (DONNA)

DONNA (Prima Donna) is a scientific research initiative focused on developing the world’s first therapeutic approach to regenerate natural tooth enamel. Led by researchers using stem-cell derived organoids, the project explores how to bioengineer enamel-forming cells and translate these findings into practical dental applications. The purpose of DONNA is to address enamel erosion, a condition affecting over 90% of people worldwide, by creating a regenerative solution where none currently exists. The DONNA IP Token (IPT) allows holders to participate in governance around the project’s intellectual property and research direction through Molecule's Protocol.

What is the market cap of Prima Donna? The market cap for DONNA is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DONNA? The circulating supply of DONNA is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DONNA? DONNA achieved an ATH price of 0.484508 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DONNA? DONNA saw an ATL price of 0.453136 USD .

