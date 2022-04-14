Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) Tokenomics
The XDC Liquid Staking System offers an accessible way for XDC holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards from masternodes without the usual barriers, such as high capital requirements, KYC restrictions, or hosting expenses.
How It Works Stake and Receive Liquid Tokens
When you stake 1 $XDC in the system, you receive 1 $pstXDC (Proof-of-Stake XDC) in return. The exchange rate is always 1 $XDC = 1 $pstXDC.
$pstXDC represents your staked XDC and can be freely used across the ecosystem.
Vault or Masternode Minting
To stake, you first mint an XDC Vault or an XDC Masternode through the platform.
Deposit your $XDC into the Vault or Masternode. Once deposited, $pstXDC is automatically credited to your wallet.
Ecosystem Integration
$pstXDC can be used in DeFi applications, providing liquidity, earning yield, or for trading, all while your staked $XDC continues to earn rewards from masternodes.
Key Features and Benefits Access to Masternode Rewards: By staking through the liquid staking system, users earn rewards generated by XDC masternodes without needing to host or maintain the infrastructure themselves.
No KYC or High Entry Barriers: Traditional masternode participation often requires significant capital (e.g., 10M XDC tokens) and compliance with KYC regulations. The liquid staking system eliminates these hurdles, making it accessible for all XDC holders.
Lower Costs: Hosting expenses are managed at the protocol level, removing the technical and financial burdens on individual users.
Flexibility with $pstXDC: $pstXDC acts as a liquid staking derivative, allowing holders to retain liquidity while earning staking rewards. This token can be transferred, used in decentralized applications, or redeemed for the original $XDC at any time.
Security and Transparency Smart Contract-Driven: The staking system operates on secure smart contracts, ensuring your funds are safe and transactions are transparent.
Decentralized Reward Distribution: Rewards from masternodes are distributed proportionally and transparently to all participants.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSXDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSXDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.