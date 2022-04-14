Prince (PRINCE) Tokenomics
$PRINCE – The Royal Standard of the XRP Ledger
$PRINCE is a community-driven XRP token and NFT collection built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), combining the utility of digital assets with the elegance of royal-themed art and branding. As a token, $PRINCE is designed for fast, low-cost transactions, leveraging the speed and scalability of the XRPL network. The $PRINCE NFT collection complements the token, showcasing unique, royalty-inspired artwork that represents prestige, power, and purpose in the Web3 space. Each NFT serves as a symbol of status and access, offering holders exclusive benefits within the $PRINCE ecosystem—including airdrops, early access to features, and community governance. Whether you’re trading, collecting, or participating in the community, $PRINCE brings a noble touch to decentralized finance and digital art on XRPL.
Prince (PRINCE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Prince (PRINCE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRINCE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRINCE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
