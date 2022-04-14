Privateum Global (PRI) Information

Privateum is Private asset management platform based on consensus blockchain. The modern world ruled and dominated by centralized authorities leaves little to no chance for individual members of society to truly own anything - assets, freedom, or future. In Privateum we believe that the power of decentralization, self-organization and mutual support is capable of forming an alternate form of cooperation and success. We believe that creating an environment where global businesses can freely operate with no dependency on centralized authorities, financial institutions and local payment barriers is creating the Cooperation of the Future.