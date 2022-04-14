Prizm (PZM) Information

PRIZM — is a 100% Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built in the open source Java language.

A new implementation of the cryptocurrency concept that allows any user to store PRIZM transfers and make them directly in an easy, quick and secure way, as if transferring from hand to hand.

PRIZM - a fully decentralized, self-regulating system with native Blockchain and unique PARAMINING technology.