Probit (PROB) Tokenomics

Probit (PROB) Information ProBit Exchange is built to be the most professional, global and secure marketplace for digital assets. ProBit provides traders with the best trading experience through its top performing matching engine, superior security using FIDO U2F hardware key, fully customizable dashboard and 150+ digital currencies ready to be listed. ProBit's vision is to become the most innovative platform that will create waves in the global cryptocurrency market. Official Website: https://www.probit.com/en-us/token Whitepaper: https://static.probit.com/landing/whitepaper/whitepaper_probit_en_v1.0.2.pdf Buy PROB Now!

Probit (PROB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.11M
Total Supply: $ 190.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 27.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.60M
All-Time High: $ 0.638644
All-Time Low: $ 0.03102895
Current Price: $ 0.03990154

Probit (PROB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Probit (PROB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROB's tokenomics, explore PROB token's live price!

