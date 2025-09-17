Project MIRAI (MIRAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00279003 24H High $ 0.00293133 All Time High $ 0.03060855 Lowest Price $ 0.00265106 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) -2.81% Price Change (7D) +4.81%

Project MIRAI (MIRAI) real-time price is $0.00281465. Over the past 24 hours, MIRAI traded between a low of $ 0.00279003 and a high of $ 0.00293133, showing active market volatility. MIRAI's all-time high price is $ 0.03060855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00265106.

In terms of short-term performance, MIRAI has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, -2.81% over 24 hours, and +4.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Project MIRAI (MIRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.81M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 999,999,907.52

The current Market Cap of Project MIRAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIRAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999907.52. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.81M.