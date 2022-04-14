Project89 (PROJECT89) Tokenomics
Project89 is an AI-powered alternate reality game about a resistance movement fighting against Oneirocom, a shadowy megacorporation that has developed technology to manipulate and control reality itself. The project uses thousands of coordinated AI agents to simulate an entire corporate entity, generating infinite content across websites, phone lines, and physical spaces, all while maintaining perfect narrative consistency. Through the 89 Terminal, participants can join the resistance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Project89 (PROJECT89) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROJECT89 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROJECT89 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
