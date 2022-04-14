Proof of Pepe Art (POP) Tokenomics
The L2 empowered by PEPE. Prepare to $POP
Pepe is the world’s most widely recognised meme, now anticipate the release of the biggest chain for meme tokens and Pepe whales: The POP Network. All eyes on Pepe has he has his own chain!
The Proof of Pepe Pre-Bridge is now live! You can stake Pepe to farm $POP and reap the benefits when the chain is live. All staked tokens will be migrated to the POP network on launch day.
$POP is the token that Proof of Pepe is built around. Out of respect to the fact that a true meme community is what makes a meme token, we’ve created supercharged staking pools so holders of $POP can earn from chain revenue.
POPDEX is a product by $POP that will be launched alongside the chain. $POP Holders are also entitled to revenue share from the POPDEX which will make that unique to our chain, as typically the biggest dex isn’t made by the chain itself.
Understanding the tokenomics of Proof of Pepe Art (POP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.