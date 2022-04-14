Prophet (PROPHT) Tokenomics

Prophet (PROPHT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Prophet (PROPHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Prophet (PROPHT) Information

What is the project about? ProphetBots is a highly functional Telegram Trading Bot with a core focus on accelerating the users' potential in making profit.

What makes your project unique? With highlights on our perfected signal algorithm (taking into account 15+ conditions scraping masses of data) & industry high revenue sharing percentages, our bot truly is built for mass user adoption amongst the telegram trading shift.

History of your project. ProphetBots started production in early August 2023. What started off as a simple idea, quickly developed into a high functional bot with an array of tools at ours user's disposal, that is truly pushing the boundaries within Telegram Trading bots.

What’s next for your project? A new game-changing AI Sniper tool. Built from meticulous machine learning, back testing, back testing & more back testing, our AI Sniper will GO-HEAD-TO-HEAD with any other AI Sniper on the market. Focussing on newly added liquidity & every inch of data we acquire on it before the buys start flooding in. Allowing us to get not only the earliest entries, but also the best exits.

What can your token be used for? $PROPHET is the official token of ProphetBots. By holding a certain amount of $PROPHET, you are entitled to a set list of benefits & access to our profit-driven trading software.

Official Website:
https://prophetbots.io/
Whitepaper:
https://prophetbots.gitbook.io/prophetbots/introduction/the-world-of-prophetbots

Prophet (PROPHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prophet (PROPHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 34.64K
$ 34.64K
All-Time High:
$ 36.45
$ 36.45
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01680048
$ 0.01680048
Current Price:
$ 0.02886305
$ 0.02886305

Prophet (PROPHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Prophet (PROPHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PROPHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PROPHT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PROPHT's tokenomics, explore PROPHT token's live price!

PROPHT Price Prediction

Want to know where PROPHT might be heading? Our PROPHT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

