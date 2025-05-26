PropTech Price (PTEK)
The live price of PropTech (PTEK) today is 3.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PTEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PropTech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 83.13K USD
- PropTech price change within the day is -3.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PTEK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PTEK price information.
During today, the price change of PropTech to USD was $ -0.126496494028582.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PropTech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PropTech to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PropTech to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.126496494028582
|-3.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PropTech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-3.57%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PropTech Smart has developed a cutting-edge layer-1 blockchain, offering several benefits including scalability, security, interoperability, transparency, and cost efficiency. Our native coin, PTEK, has been meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the real estate industry. With a maximum supply of 21 million PTEK, we aim to ensure increased value, market stability, and protection against inflation. Our tokenomics strategy allocates 90% of the coins for the community and only 10% for the company, fostering transparency and fairness in coin distribution. This approach boosts investor confidence and promotes active community engagement. PropTech is proud to be debt-free and has fully funded all development start-up costs, including the creation of the layer-1 blockchain, blockchain explorer, integration with MetaMask and Token Pocket wallets, Coinstore exchange listing, LBank exchange listing and providing liquidity to the exchange. We have deliberately avoided involving seed investors or whales to maintain a decentralized and fair distribution of coins. This will reduce the risk of market manipulation, ensuring the project is driven by the broader community rather than a select few. Through the integration of Smart Contract, blockchain, web 3.0, and AI technologies, PropTech Smart is poised to revolutionize contract management and establish a secure and efficient ecosystem for our users.
