PropTech Smart has developed a cutting-edge layer-1 blockchain, offering several benefits including scalability, security, interoperability, transparency, and cost efficiency. Our native coin, PTEK, has been meticulously crafted to cater specifically to the real estate industry.
With a maximum supply of 21 million PTEK, we aim to ensure increased value, market stability, and protection against inflation. Our tokenomics strategy allocates 90% of the coins for the community and only 10% for the company, fostering transparency and fairness in coin distribution. This approach boosts investor confidence and promotes active community engagement.
PropTech is proud to be debt-free and has fully funded all development start-up costs, including the creation of the layer-1 blockchain, blockchain explorer, integration with MetaMask and Token Pocket wallets, Coinstore exchange listing, LBank exchange listing and providing liquidity to the exchange. We have deliberately avoided involving seed investors or whales to maintain a decentralized and fair distribution of coins. This will reduce the risk of market manipulation, ensuring the project is driven by the broader community rather than a select few. Through the integration of Smart Contract, blockchain, web 3.0, and AI technologies, PropTech Smart is poised to revolutionize contract management and establish a secure and efficient ecosystem for our users.
Understanding the tokenomics of PropTech (PTEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PTEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PTEK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
