Discover key insights into PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR) Information

Paired with Solana With ZERO tax, a RENOUNCED contract, and BURNED liquidity, We're not just scratching the surface; we're tearing into the very fabric of what a meme coin can be. $PssyMonstr is the answer to the call of the wild for something more – a token with nine lives, promising trust, transparency, and a tight-knit community. Forget the dog days. Why settle for barks when you can have the purrs? $PssyMonstr isn't just another entry in the meme coin saga; it's a revolution. We are a brand that started in 2018 with founder Justin Gilmore , with a vision to not only help Fight Against Sex Trafficking ,Child Trafficking & Drug abuse ! Now in 2024 to build a legendary brand on the Blockchain with high end clothing ,Nfts ,Metaverse that is playable on Xbox & PlayStation ,With Upcoming BTM utility so you can cash in and out of $PssyMonstr right at your local convenient stores !!

Official Website:
https://pssymonstr.io/
Whitepaper:
https://medium.com/@solanamonstr/pussy-monster-white-paper-4530bb41c496

PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.15K
$ 12.15K
Total Supply:
$ 998.89M
$ 998.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.89M
$ 998.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.15K
$ 12.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00318375
$ 0.00318375
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PSSYMONSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PSSYMONSTR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PSSYMONSTR's tokenomics, explore PSSYMONSTR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.