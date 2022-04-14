pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) Information pSTAKE is a Liquid staking protocol that unlocks liquidity for your staked assets. With pSTAKE, you can securely stake your Proof-of-Stake (PoS) assets, participate in protocol improvements and security to earn staking rewards, and receive staked underlying representative tokens (stkASSETs) which can be used to explore additional yield opportunities across DeFi. At present, pSTAKE supports Binance ($BNB), Cosmos ($ATOM), Persistence ($XPRT) and Ethereum ($ETH) networks' native tokens, with a view to support more chains and assets in the future. Official Website: https://pstake.finance/

pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 430.21 $ 430.21 $ 430.21 Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 363.66K $ 363.66K $ 363.66K All-Time High: $ 896.67 $ 896.67 $ 896.67 All-Time Low: $ 32.81 $ 32.81 $ 32.81 Current Price: $ 843.37 $ 843.37 $ 843.37

pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STKBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STKBNB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

STKBNB Price Prediction

