PUBE is a 100% community driven DeFi coin, fairly launched by avoiding any early access, pre-mining or designation strategies to ensure security to our investors. Our aim is to provide the holder with security by taking our transaction fees and splitting them into two useful channels. Firstly to provide liquidity, creating a more stable token and trade freedom and secondly, a distribution amongst other holders which secures their investments. By providing these benefits $PUBE burns the whales and confirms prosperity for the community.
Alongside the benefits of DeFi to the holders, PUBE looks to make a positive impact on the world’s homeless population. We aim to aid foodbanks and fund infrastructure that prevents people from being forced out of their home. 5% of tokens will be withheld in the donation and marketing wallet for this purpose. With your help we can diversify further and spread the influence of PUBE.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.