PUCCA ($PUCCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUCCA ($PUCCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUCCA ($PUCCA) Information $PUCCA is a meme coin like no other, officially endorsed by the IP owner of the globally iconic Pucca character. This token brings the beloved charm of Pucca into the vibrant world of Web3, fusing cultural nostalgia with blockchain-powered innovation. Designed to captivate a global audience, $PUCCA combines the lighthearted energy of meme coins with the storytelling magic of Pucca's adventures. Backed by a thriving community of fans and crypto enthusiasts, $PUCCA is more than just a token—it's a movement where creativity, culture, and community intersect in the evolving digital landscape. Official Website: https://pucca.meme Buy $PUCCA Now!

PUCCA ($PUCCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUCCA ($PUCCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.28K $ 29.28K $ 29.28K Total Supply: $ 840.00M $ 840.00M $ 840.00M Circulating Supply: $ 840.00M $ 840.00M $ 840.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.28K $ 29.28K $ 29.28K All-Time High: $ 0.00459185 $ 0.00459185 $ 0.00459185 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PUCCA ($PUCCA) price

PUCCA ($PUCCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUCCA ($PUCCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $PUCCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $PUCCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $PUCCA's tokenomics, explore $PUCCA token's live price!

$PUCCA Price Prediction Want to know where $PUCCA might be heading? Our $PUCCA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $PUCCA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!