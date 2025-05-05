PULSAR Price (PLSR)
The live price of PULSAR (PLSR) today is 0.01238329 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.18M USD. PLSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PULSAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PULSAR price change within the day is -13.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 256.48M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLSR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLSR price information.
During today, the price change of PULSAR to USD was $ -0.00196930802927563.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PULSAR to USD was $ +0.0026231783.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PULSAR to USD was $ +0.0017119935.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PULSAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00196930802927563
|-13.72%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026231783
|+21.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017119935
|+13.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PULSAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-13.72%
-9.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pulsar is the exciting AAA-quality flagship game from Pulsar Tech that combines RTS (think: Starcraft) with Randomly Generated Dungeons (think: Diablo) with an always-on, Persistent MMO (think: World of Warcraft) and a 4X Economy (think: Eve Online). Pulsar's core gameplay is further augmented by its Live Operations, which introduce various player events and seasonal competitions. These activities are designed to engage players, offering rewards and leaderboard tracking. The game uses a proprietary and innovative blockchain gaming infrastructure that allows Web2 & Web3 gamers to truly seamlessly co-exist in the same game. The Studio plans to add multiple future games on the same platform, all supported by the same token: $PLSR.
