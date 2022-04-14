PULSAR (PLSR) Information

Pulsar is the exciting AAA-quality flagship game from Pulsar Tech that combines RTS (think: Starcraft) with Randomly Generated Dungeons (think: Diablo) with an always-on, Persistent MMO (think: World of Warcraft) and a 4X Economy (think: Eve Online).

Pulsar's core gameplay is further augmented by its Live Operations, which introduce various player events and seasonal competitions. These activities are designed to engage players, offering rewards and leaderboard tracking.

The game uses a proprietary and innovative blockchain gaming infrastructure that allows Web2 & Web3 gamers to truly seamlessly co-exist in the same game.

The Studio plans to add multiple future games on the same platform, all supported by the same token: $PLSR.