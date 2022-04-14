PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Tokenomics
PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Information
PulseDoge is a community token launched fairly on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with the intention of onboarding users from there to the upcoming PulseChain launch. Users holding PulseDoge on BSC will receive an equal, 1:1 ratio, airdrop on PulseChain once we have deployed the token on that chain. This means you will have double the amount of tokens, because they will exist independently on each chain (BSC + PulseChain). PulseDoge is deliberately launched without any tricky tokenomics you would normally expect from "doge" meme coins. There are no reflection fees or taxes on trading, no token burning, no dev allocation or "marketing budgets". Zero smoke and mirrors. It's simply a 1-billion supply token that you can hold, buy, and sell. That's it!
PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PulseDoge (PULSEDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PULSEDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PULSEDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PULSEDOGE's tokenomics, explore PULSEDOGE token's live price!
PULSEDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where PULSEDOGE might be heading? Our PULSEDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.