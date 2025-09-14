What is PumpFarm (PILLS)

Our $PILLS coin is a game-changer on Solana, especially on PumpFun. People call Solana a meme chain, but we're taking it to the next level with a coin that combines meme vibes with actual gameplay. The best part? The coin is part of a larger ecosystem within the game, and the creator fees from PumpFun will be used to boost the reward pool and keep the game sustainable. It's a win-win for gamers and investors alike! This is how you play the game: Connect Your Wallet: Link your wallet to get started. Buy Farmer & Trees: Invest in the essentials to begin farming. Start Farming & Collect Pills: Begin your farming journey and collect your rewards. Swap & Earn: Swap your pills for SOL once you hit the minimum threshold. Boost your earnings by investing in Water. Pro Tip: Claim your bonus every 2 hours to maximize your rewards! Check out the game here: https://app.pumpfarm.space

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PumpFarm (PILLS) How much is PumpFarm (PILLS) worth today? The live PILLS price in USD is 0.00006373 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PILLS to USD price? $ 0.00006373 . Check out The current price of PILLS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of PumpFarm? The market cap for PILLS is $ 6.28K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PILLS? The circulating supply of PILLS is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PILLS? PILLS achieved an ATH price of 0.00011236 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PILLS? PILLS saw an ATL price of 0.00005055 USD . What is the trading volume of PILLS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PILLS is -- USD . Will PILLS go higher this year? PILLS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PILLS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

