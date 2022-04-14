PumpFarm (PILLS) Information

Our $PILLS coin is a game-changer on Solana, especially on PumpFun. People call Solana a meme chain, but we're taking it to the next level with a coin that combines meme vibes with actual gameplay. The best part? The coin is part of a larger ecosystem within the game, and the creator fees from PumpFun will be used to boost the reward pool and keep the game sustainable. It's a win-win for gamers and investors alike!

This is how you play the game:

Connect Your Wallet: Link your wallet to get started. Buy Farmer & Trees: Invest in the essentials to begin farming. Start Farming & Collect Pills: Begin your farming journey and collect your rewards. Swap & Earn: Swap your pills for SOL once you hit the minimum threshold. Boost your earnings by investing in Water. Pro Tip: Claim your bonus every 2 hours to maximize your rewards!

Check out the game here: https://app.pumpfarm.space