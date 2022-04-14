Puppet on Sol (PUPPET) Tokenomics
Puppet on Sol (PUPPET) Information
Didn’t you know…. we’ve been pulling the strings behind the scenes this entire time.
In the shadowy corners of the digital realm, a master puppeteer weaves a dark yet amusing tale. Politicians, influencers, and celebrities alike find their strings pulled, dancing to a tune they can't control.
The world watches in a mix of horror and hilarity as the puppeteer exerts his influence, turning the most powerful figures into mere marionettes. Welcome to the $PUPPET show, where the boundaries between comedy and conspiracy blur, and every move is both sinister and side-splitting.
Puppet on Sol (PUPPET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puppet on Sol (PUPPET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Puppet on Sol (PUPPET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Puppet on Sol (PUPPET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUPPET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUPPET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUPPET's tokenomics, explore PUPPET token's live price!
PUPPET Price Prediction
Want to know where PUPPET might be heading? Our PUPPET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.