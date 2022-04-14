Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Tokenomics

Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Information

Name Decided for Pygmy Hippopotamus Born at Ueno Zoo! New Hippo at the Tokyo Zoo Becomes a Memecoin on the Ethereum Network

Exciting news from Tokyo’s renowned Ueno Zoo — the much-anticipated name has been chosen for its newest resident, a pygmy hippopotamus calf born earlier this year. The zoo held a public vote, garnering thousands of suggestions from adoring fans, and has now revealed the name: "KOBUSHI"

Official Website:
https://kobushi.fun

Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.14K
$ 3.14K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KOBUSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KOBUSHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KOBUSHI's tokenomics, explore KOBUSHI token's live price!

KOBUSHI Price Prediction

Want to know where KOBUSHI might be heading? Our KOBUSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.