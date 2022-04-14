Qawalla (QWLA) Tokenomics
Launched in May 2021, by the team located all around the world, Qawalla is a decentralized finance platform providing Governance Smart Contracts and transparent Explorer tools for the next generation of Exchange Traded Funds. Qawalla uses the power of smart contracts and the transparency of the blockchain to provide a unique set of tools that benefit Traditional market ETFs migrating to decentralized markets.
Exchange Traded Fund Token (ETFT) will offer lower operating costs than traditional open-end Funds, flexible control, greater transparency, and better cost efficiency in wallets / accounts. Traditional market mutual funds have offered many advantages over building a portfolio one security at a time. QWLA sees the same potential benefits in Blockchain, Crypto, and Decentralized markets.
ETFs are a traditional market feature that allows all the same benefits of an ETFT but centralized.
Exchange traded fund token:
- Traditional ETF benefits
- No market hours
- Can be moved from exchange to exchange freely
- Can be sent from wallet to wallet freely
- Full fund trading transparency on the block explorer
- Can be held in Cold storage or on the Blockchain network
- Generally have functionality upon the network they are built
Understanding the tokenomics of Qawalla (QWLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QWLA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QWLA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
