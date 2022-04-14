Qitcoin (QTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Qitcoin (QTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Qitcoin (QTC) Information Perform effective storage and search on the distributed blockchain network, develop and upgrade the protocol layer at the bottom of secure payment, form smart contracts suitable for ecological construction, and provide more blockchain projects, such as NFT, Meta universe, etc. Provide efficient and secure storage and search services, becoming a blockchain Google. Official Website: https://qitchain.net/

Qitcoin (QTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qitcoin (QTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 105.00M $ 105.00M $ 105.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.61M $ 8.61M $ 8.61M All-Time High: $ 11.31 $ 11.31 $ 11.31 All-Time Low: $ 0.02358168 $ 0.02358168 $ 0.02358168 Current Price: $ 0.082191 $ 0.082191 $ 0.082191

Qitcoin (QTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Qitcoin (QTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

