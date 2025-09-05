What is Qoomer (QOOMER)

Where delusion meets decentralization What is a Qoomer? Qoomer is not just a guy. He’s the bagholder who believed. He’s the degen who leveraged his rent. He’s the chainmaxi who fell in love with his portfolio. He’s down 98% and still tweeting "WAGMI". He didn’t buy the top. the market betrayed him. Qoomer is the final form of hopium addiction. Qoomer token? Yes. $QOOMER 1 Billion Community We’re not early. We’re delusional. We won’t make it. but at least we’re not normies. Join the echo chamber on telegram and post your -90% screenshots. Roadmap Q1: cope Q2: double down Q3: mint regret Q4: spiritual awakening or tax fraud Disclaimer Qoomer is not financial advice. Nothing here is. This website is a mirror. if you feel seen, you might already be one of us.

Qoomer (QOOMER) Resource Official Website

QOOMER to Local Currencies

Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics

The live QOOMER price in USD is 0.01780148 USD. The market cap for QOOMER is $ 18.17M USD. The circulating supply of QOOMER is 1.00B USD. QOOMER achieved an ATH price of 0.149035 USD. QOOMER saw an ATL price of 0.01466618 USD.

Qoomer (QOOMER) Important Industry Updates