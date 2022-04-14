Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Qoomer (QOOMER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Qoomer (QOOMER) Information

Where delusion meets decentralization

What is a Qoomer?

Qoomer is not just a guy. He’s the bagholder who believed. He’s the degen who leveraged his rent. He’s the chainmaxi who fell in love with his portfolio. He’s down 98% and still tweeting "WAGMI". He didn’t buy the top. the market betrayed him. Qoomer is the final form of hopium addiction. Qoomer token? Yes. $QOOMER 1 Billion

Community We’re not early. We’re delusional. We won’t make it. but at least we’re not normies.

Join the echo chamber on telegram and post your -90% screenshots. Roadmap

Q1: cope Q2: double down Q3: mint regret Q4: spiritual awakening or tax fraud

Disclaimer Qoomer is not financial advice. Nothing here is. This website is a mirror. if you feel seen, you might already be one of us.

Official Website:
https://qoomer.vip/

Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qoomer (QOOMER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.85M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.85M
All-Time High:
$ 0.149035
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01154347
Current Price:
$ 0.01209968
Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Qoomer (QOOMER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of QOOMER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many QOOMER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand QOOMER's tokenomics, explore QOOMER token's live price!

Disclaimer

