QORBI WORLD is an innovative gaming ecosystem where players can compete, earn, and thrive across a diverse range of games. At its core is the One Tap FPS game, which combines fast-paced action with rewarding gameplay mechanics. Players can rank on leaderboards, earn QORBI tokens, and use them across the ecosystem for various benefits. The ecosystem includes: Cross-game NFTs: Players can own, customize, and pledge QORBs, which influence their earning potential. QORB Pools: A staking system where players pledge their QORBs or play on behalf of pool owners to earn rewards. Qorbi Marketplace: A platform for trading, renting, and showcasing QORBI assets. Elite Gaming Program: Designed for large communities to join and earn collectively. Upcoming Games: Expanding beyond One Tap with games like One Tap Mobile, Brawl, and Roam, creating a diverse gaming portfolio. QORBI WORLD's vision is to redefine competitive gaming by integrating blockchain-based earning and creating an interconnected gaming universe with progressive systems, a solid gameplay loop, and opportunities for players to maximize rewards.

