QU3ai Price (QU3)
The live price of QU3ai (QU3) today is 0.121904 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QU3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QU3ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QU3ai price change within the day is +3.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the QU3 to USD price
During today, the price change of QU3ai to USD was $ +0.00392744.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QU3ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QU3ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QU3ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00392744
|+3.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QU3ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.73%
+3.33%
+25.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QU3 is a post‑quantum middleware layer that lets you launch sealed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers in seconds. Each server runs AI or deterministic code inside a hardware enclave, signs every result with quantum‑resistant keys, and anchors Merkle‑root proofs to multiple blockchains—no data leaks, no vendor lock‑in. The platform’s new core is the Quantum‑Safe MCP Server—a hardened runtime that encloses each machine‑learning model and its inference context inside a post‑quantum–encrypted enclave while natively supporting inter‑chain message passing. These servers operate as quantum‑resilient, chain‑agnostic compute nodes capable of hosting confidential models, executing privacy‑sensitive inference, and enforcing granular governance—without exposing data to classical or quantum adversaries. Integrated inter‑chain bridges allow outputs (e.g., risk scores, DAO vote tallies) to be atomically committed to several blockchains in a single workflow.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
