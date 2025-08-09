Quantz Price (QUANTZ)
Quantz (QUANTZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QUANTZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Quantz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quantz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quantz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quantz to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Quantz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QuantZ is a modular compute protocol that turns user-contributed devices into decentralized infrastructure for hosting, storage, mining, and AI workloads. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), QuantZ dynamically routes tasks across a mesh network of agents based on device capacity, task type, and network conditions. It operates without relying on centralized schedulers. Launched on July 1st, 2025, QuantZ enables use cases such as encrypted file storage, decentralized web hosting, distributed AI inference, NFT minting, and compute-based mining. All of these are coordinated by MCP, which ensures that task execution is context-aware, load-balanced, and prepared for failover when needed. QuantZ’s native token, $QUANTZ, underpins the network’s utility layer. It is used for compute payments, contributor incentives, and agent interactions. Contributors earn $QUANTZ by sharing storage, bandwidth, or idle compute. Developers use the token to run services across the QuantZ mesh. QuantZ is built to serve developers, infrastructure users, and independent node operators who need scalable, fault-tolerant compute services without handing over control to centralized cloud providers. It is designed to integrate with broader Web3 ecosystems, with support for identity, zk-based proofs, and AI-native modules currently in development. QuantZ is currently in beta with live agent deployments and token-enabled dApp access.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
