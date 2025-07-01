Quantz (QUANTZ) Tokenomics
Quantz (QUANTZ) Information
QuantZ is a modular compute protocol that turns user-contributed devices into decentralized infrastructure for hosting, storage, mining, and AI workloads. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), QuantZ dynamically routes tasks across a mesh network of agents based on device capacity, task type, and network conditions. It operates without relying on centralized schedulers.
Launched on July 1st, 2025, QuantZ enables use cases such as encrypted file storage, decentralized web hosting, distributed AI inference, NFT minting, and compute-based mining. All of these are coordinated by MCP, which ensures that task execution is context-aware, load-balanced, and prepared for failover when needed.
QuantZ’s native token, $QUANTZ, underpins the network’s utility layer. It is used for compute payments, contributor incentives, and agent interactions. Contributors earn $QUANTZ by sharing storage, bandwidth, or idle compute. Developers use the token to run services across the QuantZ mesh.
QuantZ is built to serve developers, infrastructure users, and independent node operators who need scalable, fault-tolerant compute services without handing over control to centralized cloud providers. It is designed to integrate with broader Web3 ecosystems, with support for identity, zk-based proofs, and AI-native modules currently in development.
QuantZ is currently in beta with live agent deployments and token-enabled dApp access.
Quantz (QUANTZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quantz (QUANTZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Quantz (QUANTZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Quantz (QUANTZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUANTZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUANTZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.