Quantz (QUANTZ) Information

QuantZ is a modular compute protocol that turns user-contributed devices into decentralized infrastructure for hosting, storage, mining, and AI workloads. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), QuantZ dynamically routes tasks across a mesh network of agents based on device capacity, task type, and network conditions. It operates without relying on centralized schedulers.

Launched on July 1st, 2025, QuantZ enables use cases such as encrypted file storage, decentralized web hosting, distributed AI inference, NFT minting, and compute-based mining. All of these are coordinated by MCP, which ensures that task execution is context-aware, load-balanced, and prepared for failover when needed.

QuantZ’s native token, $QUANTZ, underpins the network’s utility layer. It is used for compute payments, contributor incentives, and agent interactions. Contributors earn $QUANTZ by sharing storage, bandwidth, or idle compute. Developers use the token to run services across the QuantZ mesh.

QuantZ is built to serve developers, infrastructure users, and independent node operators who need scalable, fault-tolerant compute services without handing over control to centralized cloud providers. It is designed to integrate with broader Web3 ecosystems, with support for identity, zk-based proofs, and AI-native modules currently in development.

QuantZ is currently in beta with live agent deployments and token-enabled dApp access.