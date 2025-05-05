Quark Protocol Staked KUJI Price (QCKUJI)
The live price of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) today is 0.107314 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QCKUJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quark Protocol Staked KUJI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quark Protocol Staked KUJI price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the QCKUJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QCKUJI price information.
During today, the price change of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI to USD was $ -0.0692962340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI to USD was $ -0.0733066226.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI to USD was $ -0.210589073059336.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0692962340
|-64.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0733066226
|-68.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.210589073059336
|-66.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-66.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid-staked auto-compounding derivative of KUJI, through Quark Protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 QCKUJI to VND
₫2,751.638274
|1 QCKUJI to AUD
A$0.16526356
|1 QCKUJI to GBP
￡0.0804855
|1 QCKUJI to EUR
€0.09443632
|1 QCKUJI to USD
$0.107314
|1 QCKUJI to MYR
RM0.45179194
|1 QCKUJI to TRY
₺4.14124726
|1 QCKUJI to JPY
¥15.48219078
|1 QCKUJI to RUB
₽8.87916036
|1 QCKUJI to INR
₹9.0465702
|1 QCKUJI to IDR
Rp1,759.24562016
|1 QCKUJI to KRW
₩148.63418256
|1 QCKUJI to PHP
₱5.97846294
|1 QCKUJI to EGP
￡E.5.43760038
|1 QCKUJI to BRL
R$0.6116898
|1 QCKUJI to CAD
C$0.14809332
|1 QCKUJI to BDT
৳13.0815766
|1 QCKUJI to NGN
₦172.25292082
|1 QCKUJI to UAH
₴4.4642624
|1 QCKUJI to VES
Bs9.443632
|1 QCKUJI to PKR
Rs30.25396288
|1 QCKUJI to KZT
₸55.57362804
|1 QCKUJI to THB
฿3.54780084
|1 QCKUJI to TWD
NT$3.1925915
|1 QCKUJI to AED
د.إ0.39384238
|1 QCKUJI to CHF
Fr0.08799748
|1 QCKUJI to HKD
HK$0.8316835
|1 QCKUJI to MAD
.د.م0.99372764
|1 QCKUJI to MXN
$2.10013498