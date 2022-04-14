Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) Information
Liquid-staked auto-compounding derivative of KUJI, through Quark Protocol.
Official Website: https://quarkprotocol.com

Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 4.89 $ 4.89 $ 4.89 All-Time Low: $ 0.00122302 $ 0.00122302 $ 0.00122302 Current Price: $ 0.00122312 $ 0.00122312 $ 0.00122312 Learn more about Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) price

Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quark Protocol Staked KUJI (QCKUJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QCKUJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QCKUJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QCKUJI's tokenomics, explore QCKUJI token's live price!

