Quiztok (QTCON) Information

Quiztok is a knowledge-sharing platform that filters, refine and compresses scattered knowledge and information through a content format called Quiz so that everyone can coexist. Quiztok is also a knowledge sharing platform where people learn what they want to know and want to know about each other through various forms of quizzes. Quiz is a compact, fun way to communicate knowledge to quiz creators, and quiz takers can share the quiz creator's refined knowledge as they solve it. The Quiztok platform rewards quiz creators, quiz pools, and quiz curators with Quiztok tokens (QTCON), providing real value for sharing knowledge.