What is Rabu (RABU)

Rabu is a meme-inspired project built around the character of a sneaky rabbit who loves to play tricks, move fast, and surprise everyone. The project embodies themes of agility, unpredictability, and fun, with Rabu serving as both a mascot and a symbol of cleverness in the digital space. Designed as a community-driven initiative, the project focuses on creativity, engagement, and building a playful ecosystem where users can connect through memes, storytelling, and shared culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rabu (RABU) Resource Official Website

Rabu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rabu (RABU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rabu (RABU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rabu.

Check the Rabu price prediction now!

RABU to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Rabu (RABU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rabu (RABU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RABU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rabu (RABU) How much is Rabu (RABU) worth today? The live RABU price in USD is 0.00000647 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RABU to USD price? $ 0.00000647 . Check out The current price of RABU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Rabu? The market cap for RABU is $ 6.47K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RABU? The circulating supply of RABU is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RABU? RABU achieved an ATH price of 0.0001322 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RABU? RABU saw an ATL price of 0.00000647 USD . What is the trading volume of RABU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RABU is -- USD . Will RABU go higher this year? RABU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RABU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Rabu (RABU) Important Industry Updates