Rabu (RABU) Information Rabu is a meme-inspired project built around the character of a sneaky rabbit who loves to play tricks, move fast, and surprise everyone. The project embodies themes of agility, unpredictability, and fun, with Rabu serving as both a mascot and a symbol of cleverness in the digital space. Designed as a community-driven initiative, the project focuses on creativity, engagement, and building a playful ecosystem where users can connect through memes, storytelling, and shared culture. Official Website: https://raburabbits.com/ Buy RABU Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.51K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.51K
All-Time High: $ 0.0001322
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000849
Current Price: $ 0

Rabu (RABU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rabu (RABU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RABU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RABU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RABU's tokenomics, explore RABU token's live price!

