RAGE (RAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RAGE (RAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RAGE (RAGE) Information Rage Trade is a multi-chain perp aggregator that works across all compatible chains (EVM L2s, L1s, AppChains, Cosmos, etc). With Rage, you can enjoy access to deep unified liquidity across multiple markets and multiple chains. Our platform focuses on enhancing the on-chain perp trader’s experience with unique functionalities like: Aggregated Liquidity: Trade against deep unified liquidity across multiple perps and chains at once.

Optimized Routes: Our route selector labels routes with incentives and sorts exchanges by the best price or funding rates, ensuring ease and speed.

Cross-Chain Collateral Management: Easily move collateral across chains or swap between hundreds of crypto assets across 15+ EVM chains. Never worry about running out of margin again!

Aggregated Referrals: Earn referral rewards by referring friends to all popular perp DEXes from a single interface on Rage.

EOA Wallet Compatibility: Connect your favorite EOA wallet and start trading instantly. Official Website: https://www.rage.trade/ Buy RAGE Now!

RAGE (RAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RAGE (RAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.18M $ 15.18M $ 15.18M All-Time High: $ 0.504053 $ 0.504053 $ 0.504053 All-Time Low: $ 0.0441947 $ 0.0441947 $ 0.0441947 Current Price: $ 0.151845 $ 0.151845 $ 0.151845 Learn more about RAGE (RAGE) price

RAGE (RAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RAGE (RAGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAGE's tokenomics, explore RAGE token's live price!

RAGE Price Prediction Want to know where RAGE might be heading? Our RAGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RAGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!