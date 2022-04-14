Discover key insights into raiseme (RAISEME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

raiseme (RAISEME) Information

$RAISEME is the official memecoin of funraise — a Web3 platform connecting blockchain with real-world asset (RWA) investments.

While our main token $XFR is designed for long-term investors and real impact through gamified DeFi and RWA tokenization, we created $RAISEME as a light-hearted, speculative experiment for the degen community.

It’s 100% memecoin, launched on pump.fun with no utility, no roadmap — just fun.

Backed by an active community and linked to a broader investment ecosystem, $RAISEME gives us a playful way to onboard new users while staying true to our core purpose: raising capital and raising fun.