RBX Price (RBX)
RBX (RBX) is currently trading at 0.00254526 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of RBX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RBX to USD was $ +0.0076533814.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RBX to USD was $ +0.0078518018.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RBX to USD was $ +0.0018489022752585304.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0076533814
|+300.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0078518018
|+308.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0018489022752585304
|+265.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of RBX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.22%
+2.68%
+260.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A cornerstone of the Carbon ecosystem of products, the RBX token is used for general utility purposes across our multi-token staking platform, cross-chain DEX, leveraged liquidity pools, token launchpads, escrow tools, our decentralized fiat on/off ramp, and more. Holding RBX entitles you to rewards from the revenue generated across each and every product, special voting rights, exclusive seniority-based privileges, and the ability to directly burn your tokens into Ether through the use of our RBX Converter
