RedHive (HIV3) Information RedHive powers the first Onchain Intelligence Engine, enabling AI Agent solutions to drive the next-gen DeFAI economy. It provides advanced AI Agent Tooling, Copilot, and Voice Intents, enabling unique human-agent coordination and orchestration. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, RedHive allows users to manage trading, yield farming, and risk mitigation seamlessly. It leverages natural language processing to understand user prompts, execute sophisticated DeFi strategies, and deliver near real-time intelligence from multiple on-chain and off-chain sources, ensuring users stay informed and ahead in the rapidly evolving EVM ecosystem. Official Website: https://redhive.ai/

RedHive (HIV3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RedHive (HIV3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 217.75K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 217.75K All-Time High: $ 0.01788068 All-Time Low: $ 0.00128621 Current Price: $ 0.00218188

RedHive (HIV3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RedHive (HIV3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HIV3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HIV3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

HIV3 Price Prediction Want to know where HIV3 might be heading? Our HIV3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

