Relation Native Token (REL) Information

What is the project about?

Relation protocol is a decentralized social graph protocol. What makes your project unique? elation builds a groundbreaking Web3 social data layer that empowers users with control over their social identities and data. Built on decentralized technology, it offers privacy, ownership, and tokenized incentives. With an integrated semantic graph, AI capabilities, and social assets, Relation is shaping the future of social networking in a decentralized and user-centric manner.

History of your project. Since 2021 10th Oct What’s next for your project? Building Relation Protocol

What can your token be used for?

Network support in future scalability solutions, 2. Social credential validators, 3. Protocol governance, 4. Staking for raising proposals, 5, Payment for protocol services