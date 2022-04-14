Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Relation Native Token (REL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Relation Native Token (REL) Information

What is the project about?

Relation protocol is a decentralized social graph protocol. What makes your project unique? elation builds a groundbreaking Web3 social data layer that empowers users with control over their social identities and data. Built on decentralized technology, it offers privacy, ownership, and tokenized incentives. With an integrated semantic graph, AI capabilities, and social assets, Relation is shaping the future of social networking in a decentralized and user-centric manner.

History of your project. Since 2021 10th Oct What’s next for your project? Building Relation Protocol

What can your token be used for?

  1. Network support in future scalability solutions, 2. Social credential validators, 3. Protocol governance, 4. Staking for raising proposals, 5, Payment for protocol services

Official Website:
https://relationlabs.ai/home
Whitepaper:
https://docs.relationlabs.ai/whitepaper

Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Relation Native Token (REL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 469.15K
$ 469.15K$ 469.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.092357
$ 0.092357$ 0.092357
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00046915
$ 0.00046915$ 0.00046915

Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Relation Native Token (REL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of REL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many REL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

