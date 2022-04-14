Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) Information Renzo is a restaking protocol that abstracts and manages AVS strategies for Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), making Ethereum and Solana restaking ezpz and accessible to everyone. The products $ezETH, $pzETH, and $ezSOL serve as interfaces to the EigenLayer, Symbiotic, and Jito Network ecosystems, respectively. Renzo's mission is to make restaking easy and accessible to everyone while abstracting the complexity away from the end user. Official Website: https://www.renzoprotocol.com/ Buy EZEIGEN Now!

Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.64M $ 2.64M $ 2.64M Total Supply: $ 1.97M $ 1.97M $ 1.97M Circulating Supply: $ 1.97M $ 1.97M $ 1.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.63M $ 2.63M $ 2.63M All-Time High: $ 5.56 $ 5.56 $ 5.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.74914 $ 0.74914 $ 0.74914 Current Price: $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 1.33 Learn more about Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) price

Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Renzo Restaked EIGEN (EZEIGEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EZEIGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EZEIGEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EZEIGEN's tokenomics, explore EZEIGEN token's live price!

EZEIGEN Price Prediction Want to know where EZEIGEN might be heading? Our EZEIGEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EZEIGEN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!