Resurrection Coin Price ($REZ)
The live price of Resurrection Coin ($REZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.00K USD. $REZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Resurrection Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Resurrection Coin price change within the day is -6.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $REZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $REZ price information.
During today, the price change of Resurrection Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resurrection Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resurrection Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resurrection Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Resurrection Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-6.79%
-7.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$REZ (Resurrection Coin) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain that combines crypto culture with a mission-driven purpose. Designed to be fully transparent and community-driven, $REZ donates a portion of project proceeds to charitable causes, including homelessness relief and veteran support. The project aims to prove that meme coins can be both fun and meaningful by tying market momentum to real-world generosity. $REZ has no presale, no team allocation, and operates with fair-launch principles.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $REZ to VND
₫--
|1 $REZ to AUD
A$--
|1 $REZ to GBP
￡--
|1 $REZ to EUR
€--
|1 $REZ to USD
$--
|1 $REZ to MYR
RM--
|1 $REZ to TRY
₺--
|1 $REZ to JPY
¥--
|1 $REZ to RUB
₽--
|1 $REZ to INR
₹--
|1 $REZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 $REZ to KRW
₩--
|1 $REZ to PHP
₱--
|1 $REZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $REZ to BRL
R$--
|1 $REZ to CAD
C$--
|1 $REZ to BDT
৳--
|1 $REZ to NGN
₦--
|1 $REZ to UAH
₴--
|1 $REZ to VES
Bs--
|1 $REZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 $REZ to KZT
₸--
|1 $REZ to THB
฿--
|1 $REZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 $REZ to AED
د.إ--
|1 $REZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 $REZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 $REZ to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $REZ to MXN
$--