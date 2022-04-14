Retro Finance (RETRO) Tokenomics
What is the project about? ve(3,3) concentrated liquidity AMM on polygon
What makes your project unique? Concentrated liquidity, oTokenomics, ve(3,3) mechanics, fork of thena, open zeppelin audit, ichi partnership
History of your project. started about a year ago and have been building the platform with a dedicated team of developers, smart contract devs and f.e engineers. big community following, pushing limits of innovation
What’s next for your project? Crosschain
What can your token be used for? Voting, fee generation, bribe generation
Understanding the tokenomics of Retro Finance (RETRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RETRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RETRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.