Discover key insights into Retro Finance (RETRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Retro Finance (RETRO) Information

What is the project about? ve(3,3) concentrated liquidity AMM on polygon

What makes your project unique? Concentrated liquidity, oTokenomics, ve(3,3) mechanics, fork of thena, open zeppelin audit, ichi partnership

History of your project. started about a year ago and have been building the platform with a dedicated team of developers, smart contract devs and f.e engineers. big community following, pushing limits of innovation

What’s next for your project? Crosschain

What can your token be used for? Voting, fee generation, bribe generation