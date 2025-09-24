RETRO KIDS (RETRO) Price Information (USD)

RETRO KIDS (RETRO) real-time price is $0.00010705. Over the past 24 hours, RETRO traded between a low of $ 0.00010007 and a high of $ 0.00018259, showing active market volatility. RETRO's all-time high price is $ 0.00028662, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010007.

In terms of short-term performance, RETRO has changed by +0.50% over the past hour, -12.92% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RETRO KIDS (RETRO) Market Information

The current Market Cap of RETRO KIDS is $ 104.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RETRO is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999977632.277801. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.55K.