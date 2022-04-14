Rezendeevil (RZNDE) Tokenomics
RZNDE is the The official Creator Token from Rezendeevil, one of the biggest YouTubers in Brazil with over 33.8M subscribers. The Token is a meme token of the YouTuber but also has utility attached to it. The token can be used to vote on decisions around his channel, used to purchase perks such as a follow back on Social Media, Addition to close friends, merchandise and more. The token is part of the XCAD Network Ecosystem and can be used within the XCAD Network application.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rezendeevil (RZNDE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RZNDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RZNDE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
