Righteous Retail ($RRT) is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to empower retail investors by providing a deflationary and transparent digital asset. Launched on July 27, 2024, $RRT aims to challenge traditional financial systems by creating an equitable space for like-minded individuals seeking long-term, sustainable investments. $RRT incorporates a deflationary model through manual token burns, with over 24 million tokens burned to date. The token supports charitable giving through a dedicated wallet, where 1% of its balance is converted to USDC and donated monthly to community-selected charities. Current initiatives also include staking and farming options to incentivize community participation. charity, and burn wallets. The development team, consisting of doxxed members, ensures a secure and committed approach to project growth. Righteous Retail continues to expand its community and charitable impact while reducing its token supply. Righteous Retail's emphasis on fairness, transparency, and community involvement distinguishes it as a project dedicated to retail investors' empowerment.
