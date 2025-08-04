Ripples Price (RPLS)
Ripples (RPLS) is currently trading at 0.00333099 USD with a market cap of $ 283.13K USD. RPLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ripples to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ripples to USD was $ -0.0002555009.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ripples to USD was $ -0.0000436109.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ripples to USD was $ -0.001179729574380119.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002555009
|-7.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000436109
|-1.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001179729574380119
|-26.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ripples: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.05%
-5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ripples ($RPLS) is a meme-inspired, community-driven token on XRPL, aiming to be the 'Minions' of crypto. With a roadmap featuring animations, games, NFTs, and a Pixar-style movie pitch, Ripples combines fun, utility, and community. 01. Fun & Utility Ripples ($RPLS) brings entertainment and practicality together, offering a unique blend of fun and utility for the crypto community. 02. Community-Driven Join the vibrant Ripples community and become part of a movement that celebrates creativity, humor, and collaboration. 03. Memes Meet Movement Experience the power of memes meeting movement on XRPL with Ripples, where creativity and innovation thrive.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ripples (RPLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RPLS token's extensive tokenomics now!
