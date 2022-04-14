Ripples (RPLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ripples (RPLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ripples (RPLS) Information Ripples ($RPLS) is a meme-inspired, community-driven token on XRPL, aiming to be the 'Minions' of crypto. With a roadmap featuring animations, games, NFTs, and a Pixar-style movie pitch, Ripples combines fun, utility, and community. Fun & Utility Ripples ($RPLS) brings entertainment and practicality together, offering a unique blend of fun and utility for the crypto community. Community-Driven Join the vibrant Ripples community and become part of a movement that celebrates creativity, humor, and collaboration. Memes Meet Movement Experience the power of memes meeting movement on XRPL with Ripples, where creativity and innovation thrive. Official Website: https://www.ripplesxrpl.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.ripplesxrpl.com/_files/ugd/198ac8_dfdcaa72b62148dbaaa43466f0ca3b12.pdf Buy RPLS Now!

Ripples (RPLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ripples (RPLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 221.56K $ 221.56K $ 221.56K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 85.00M $ 85.00M $ 85.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 260.65K $ 260.65K $ 260.65K All-Time High: $ 0.131094 $ 0.131094 $ 0.131094 All-Time Low: $ 0.00245554 $ 0.00245554 $ 0.00245554 Current Price: $ 0.00260654 $ 0.00260654 $ 0.00260654 Learn more about Ripples (RPLS) price

Ripples (RPLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ripples (RPLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RPLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RPLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RPLS's tokenomics, explore RPLS token's live price!

