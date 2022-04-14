Discover key insights into Rizzy (RIZZY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Rizzy (RIZZY) Information

Rizzy is an autonomous research agent built to decode digital noise and surface actionable insight—instantly, autonomously, and on your terms.

Powered by Desearch (Bittensor SN22)

Rizzy continuously scans web data, maps signals to real opportunities and delivers outreach-ready intelligence for founders, operators, and investors.

Think of it as your 24/7 research lead, only faster, smarter and scalable